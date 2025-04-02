Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Two women Naxals carrying a reward of Rs 14 Lakh each on their heads were gunned down in an encounter with Hawk force in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday, an official said.

The faceoff between Naxal and Hawk forces took place in a forest under the jurisdiction of Bichhiya police station in the district on Wednesday morning. The police also recovered weapons and other belongings from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Madhya Pradesh posted on X, "Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with police (Hawk force) under Bichiya police station of Mandla district on Wednesday morning. One SLR rifle, one rifle, wireless set and other daily use items were recovered from their possession. Further search is underway."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the police personnels over killing the Naxals and highlighted that a continuous campaign was running to eliminate Naxals from the state.

"With the vigilance of the police, two women Naxals each carrying a reward of Rs 14 Lakh on their heads were killed in an encounter with police in Mandla district. Our police force is constantly engaged in anti-Naxal movements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The police also recovered weapons from them. We are continuously running a campaign to eradicate Naxals from the state," CM Yadav said.

The CM further added, "I would like to share the information that in the last one year we have killed over ten Naxals in various encounters. I would like to congratulate our police personnels. It is worth noting that none of our police personnel suffered any kind of damage in this campaign." (ANI)

Earlier, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, in an encounter between Hawk forces and Naxals in a dense forest under Bichhiya police station in Mandla district, Hawkforce killed two women Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh each and recovered weapons, including a SLR rifle and other material from their possession. I congratulate all the security force jawans for this bravery and courage."

"This success will certainly give momentum to the resolve to free the nation from the Naxals by March 2026 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The country and Madhya Pradesh will be completely free from terrorism and Naxalism," he further added. (ANI)

