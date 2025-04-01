Bhubaneswar [Odisha], [India], April 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that the 'Odia Pakhya' would be celebrated with all "great pomp" and "ceremony".

Taking to social media platform X, the Odisha CM stated that the "Odia Pakhya", which is the fortnight before the Odia New Year, will be celebrated starting from today on the occasion of Odisha Day.

"This year, for the first time, 'Odia Pakhya' will be celebrated with great pomp and ceremony from April 1st, Odisha Day, to April 14th, Odia New Year. This will be a celebration of our great Odia identity, literature, culture, tradition, dance and music. Let us celebrate Odisha with our minds, souls and hearts. Let us all unite and join this celebration as proud Odias. Jai Jagannath," Manjhi stated.

Earlier today, Majhi extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Utkal Divas or Odisha Day. He paid tribute to the great leaders who fought for a separate Odisha, preserving its language, literature, and culture, and urged everyone to work towards a prosperous and developed Odisha.

"Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Odisha Day. A humble tribute to the great men who made immense sacrifices for the formation of a separate Odisha state and enhanced the glory of our language, literature and culture. On this day, let us further strengthen our resolve to build a healthy and developed Odisha," Manjhi said on X.

Union Minister of Education and Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, also took to X and extended his greetings on the occasion of Odisha Day.

"Heartiest greetings on 'Odisha Day' to my brothers and sisters of Odisha and the Odia community who spread Odia culture and heritage in every corner of the world. On this day in 1936, our Odisha gained the honour of being the first independent province on the basis of language. My salute to all the great men who fought and sacrificed for giving due recognition to Odia identity, Odia pride and Odia culture," Pradhan said.

Every year, the day is celebrated across Odisha with much pomp and several events are organised on this day. April 1 is an important day for the people of Odisha, as it was on this day in 1936 that the state was formed based on language. (ANI)

