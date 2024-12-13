Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the BJP over a notice issued by the Railways to remove a temple outside the Dadar station here by terming it as an encroachment.

Addressing a news conference, the former Maharashtra chief minister claimed the Railways has issued a "fatwa" (edict) to bring down the 80-year-old Hanuman temple built by porters.

In a notice dated December 4 to the trustee/pujari of the temple, the Railways said the structure was an encroachment and constructed without authorisation on land owned by it.

These structures are affecting the movement of commuters and vehicular traffic. It is also obstructing in the construction of infrastructure works at Dadar station, it said.

The Railways had given a seven-day notice for the removal of the structure. However, no action has been taken so far.

Taking a dig at the BJP's "ek hai to safe hai" call, Thackeray said even temples are not safe in the saffron party's regime.

“They are trying to demolish an 80-year-old temple. What Hindutva is this? The Centre and the state government are inactive over this,” he said.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said it seems the BJP uses Hindus only for elections.

"In Mumbai, an 80-year-old Hanuman Temple has been given a demolition notice by the BJP government's @RailMinIndia.," he said.

Neither are Hindus in Bangladesh safe, nor are temples safe in Maharashtra because the BJP government sends them demolition notices, he wrote.

