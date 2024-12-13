New Delhi, December 13: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged Friday that efforts are underway to reduce the country's minorities, particularly Muslims, to "second-grade" citizens, and claimed their rights and properties are being systematically eroded. Speaking in Lok Sabha during a debate on the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Yadav charged the government with fostering inequality and failing to uphold the constitutional rights of marginalised communities.

"This Constitution is our armour, our security. It provides us strength whenever needed. The Constitution is the true guardian of the rights of the oppressed, neglected, suppressed, and deprived. For people like us and the weak in the country, especially for PDA (Pichdde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak), saving the Constitution is a matter of life and death," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the government of neglecting minorities, and said their rights and properties are being systematically eroded. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Concerns Over Security Along Borders, Says ‘Our Borders Are Shrinking’.

"More than 20 crore people, especially Muslims, are being reduced to second-grade citizens. Atrocities against them are increasing daily. Their properties are being looted, homes demolished, and places of worship seized with administrative help," Yadav alleged. The SP chief reiterated his call for a caste survey, stating it is vital for bridging social gaps and achieving justice. "Whenever we get the opportunity, we will conduct a caste census. It will not deepen caste divisions but reduce them, ensuring rights and equality for those who have been deprived for long. Reservation was the most significant tool for social justice, but it has been diluted with outsourcing and contract-based jobs," Yadav added.

Yadav also criticised the government for its handling of border issues with neighbouring countries, claiming that India's territorial integrity is under threat. "Protecting the nation's borders is the primary duty of any government. Yet, we see intrusions...In Ladakh, our troops have withdrawn from our (own) territory, and it won't be long before we are denied access to sacred sites like Kailash Mansarovar," Yadav claimed. On the issue of economic disparities in the country, Yadav highlighted the plight of the underprivileged.

"Out of 140 crore people, 82 crore depend on government rations for survival. While the country boasts of being among the fastest-growing economies, the reality is starkly different. Two-thirds of the nation's wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few families. If the government has courage, it should reveal the per capita income of those living below the poverty line," he said. He accused the government of manipulating elections through fear and administrative overreach. Sambhal Violence: Failure of BJP’s Governance, Says Akhilesh Yadav After Uttar Pradesh Police Stops Samajwadi Party Delegation From Visiting Sambhal.

"During the Uttar Pradesh elections (recent bypolls to nine assembly seats), many were denied the right to vote. Women were threatened and police officials openly discouraged them with revolvers. Yet, those brave women defied intimidation and cast their votes. Is this the democracy we live in?" Yadav questioned. He also warned against the erosion of democratic principles, drawing parallels with authoritarian regimes. "This system is rapidly veering towards dictatorship. Even Hitler amended the constitution after being elected to establish tyranny. Our government seems to be treading the same path," he said.

He also said that he will never accept the government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, meanwhile, said every provision of the Constitution must be broadly interpreted and extended to every poor person of India.