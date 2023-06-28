Udhampur/Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) A father-son duo drowned following flash floods in a stream as they were heading for a wedding function in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Paras Ram (45) and his son Sangam (13) were crossing the Kunju stream by foot when they were swept by a strong current following heavy rainfall in the catchment area late Tuesday evening, the officials said.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise in India List: As Prices Exceed Rs 100 Per Kg, Know Cost of Red Vegetable in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Major Cities.

They said an auto driver passing through the area raised an alarm and a rescue operation was launched with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police joining the search.

After hectic efforts, the body of Ram was fished out from the stream this morning, while the search for his son's body was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

Also Read | Income Tax Raid in Kanpur: IT Officials Unearth Tax Evasion of Rs 300 Crore From Local Jewellery Firm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)