Mumbai, June 28: Tomato prices have increased dramatically in recent days across a number of cities in India, with the red vegetable now costing at least Rs 100 per kg in retail.

Dealers claim that tomato supply has been affected owing to erratic weather, and prices have abruptly increased. Due to a shortage of supplies, prices have risen dramatically from Rs 20-30 per kg to Rs 80-120 per kg, depending on the type of produce. Tomato Price Rise in India: Tomatoes Burn Holes in Customers’ Pockets, Touch Rs 100 a Kg in Some Cities; Check Tomato Prices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kanpur and Other Metros.

The supply has been impacted due to floods and severe rains in the primary growing states, according to market analysts, and tariffs are anticipated to rise further over the following few days. Rains have been occurring recently in certain hilly and southern regions, including Karnataka and Telangana. This has also caused agricultural damage and an interruption in supplies.

Let’s Take a Look at Tomato Prices Across Various Cities in India

Delhi

Tomatoes reached a price of Rs 120 per kg in Delhi. These costs are significantly higher than what was observed in the national capital last month, when tomato prices per kg were about Rs 60 in most areas of NCR.

Mumbai

Tomato prices have reached an abrubt rise of Rs 80-110 per kg in Mumbai amid festive season. Traders have blamed heavy rainfall and loss of crop for the soaring prices.

Chennai

The retail cost of tomato prices across Tamil Nadu has seen a significant jump of Rs 80-100 per kg. Heavy rainfall has been cited as the major cause behind this.

Kanpur

The cost of tomatoes recently surged in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. "Our price for a kilogramme of tomatoes is Rs 100. Prices have gone up because of the rain, a tomato vendor told ANI.

Bengaluru

Due to the region's extreme rains, which is said to have damaged the local crop, tomato prices have skyrocketed in Bengaluru. In the city, the price of the vegetable is between Rs. 100-120 per kg.

Hyderabad

In Telangana, prices for red vegetables drastically increased on Monday as a result of flooding and supply problems. According to reports, tomatoes cost between Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg in Hyderabad.

The present price increase is a huge concern for consumers and might have a considerable influence on inflation, even if it is unclear whether tomato prices will stay high or if fresh harvests will help the situation.

