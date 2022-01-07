New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): University Grant Commission (UGC ) in a letter to all academic institutions requested to accept degree, mark-sheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in a Letter to all academic institutions said, "All academic institutions are requested to accept Degree, Mark-sheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents to enhance the reach of the National Academic Depository programme."

"As you are aware, NAD is an online storehouse of academic awards (Degrees, Mark-Sheets, etc.) lodged by the academic institutions in a digital format. It facilitates students to get authentic documents/certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime, anywhere without any physical interference."

"The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India has designated the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an authorized body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the DigiLocker as a single depository of NAD," UGC secretary further said in the letter.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain further said in the letter that academic institutions can register themselves and upload academic awards of their institution on NAD through the DigiLocker NAD portal. The DigiLocker platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has the facility to pull students' Degree, Mark-sheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigiLocker.

"NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on DigiLocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000," UGC added. (ANI)

