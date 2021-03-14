Dehradun, Mar 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Sunday celebrated 'Phooldei' with children.

Phholdei is a popular festival in Uttarakhand, celebrated to thank nature at the beginning of the spring.

On the occasion, children reached the Raj Bhawan and the Chief minister's residence and showered flowers at the entry gates of the two buildings.

The two political dignitaries too welcomed the children and gave them various traditional gifts including grains.

On the occasion, Governor Maurya described Phooldei as a festival dedicated to the conservation of nature and to connect the future generation with the tradition of the society.

