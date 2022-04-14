Dehradun, Apr 14 (PTI) Amid widespread discontent among the Uttrakhand Congress MLAs, both the newly-appointed party's chief and the leader of opposition in the assembly Thursday met the upset lawmakers and told them to raise their grievances, if any, on appropriate party forums.

Party's state president Karan Mahra and LoP Yashpal Arya gave the advice to the party's “disgruntled” MLAs while speaking with them individually in a bid to stave off an impending crisis in the party.

There has been widespread discontent among Party MLAs over the recent organisational revamp in the state.

The two leaders individually talked to the upset party MLAs and told them not to do anything which may adversely affect the morale of party workers, Congress general secretary (Organisation) Mathura Dutt Joshi said.

Mahra had also earlier said the MLAs are accountable to their voters.

"Winning the polls on one party's symbol and ideology and going to another after the verdict amounts to letting down the voters and going against the mandate," Mahra had said.

Though the new PCC chief had all along been denying any resentment among party MLAs, he had also been contacting them individually to dissuade them from taking any confrontationist course amid reports that the disgruntled MLAs might even snap ties with the party and float an outfit of their own, party sources said.

"The PCC chief and the leader of the opposition contacted all MLAs individually and heard them out. Their grievances have been addressed and no one is going anywhere," Joshi said.

The organisational revamp was done by the party high command after being authorised to do so by the Congress legislature party, he said.

Accordingly, there was no room for any grievance on part of the MLAs, he added.

If they have any complaints despite that, they will have to put them before proper forums to be sorted out, Joshi said.

Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami had voiced his grievances more openly than others as he had said merit was not taken into consideration while making the new appointments which showed no regard for regional balance.

He had also spoken openly against AICC in charge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav, saying he was not handling the party affairs properly.

Chakrata MLA and former leader of opposition Pritam Singh, Dwarahat MLA Madan Singh Bisht, Lohaghat MLA Khushal Singh Adhikari and Bhagwanpur MLA Mamata Rakesh are also said to have been unhappy with the organisational reshuffle in which two-time MLA Mahra was made the state party president.

They had also voiced their resentment against the appointment of Arya, a party veteran and Bajpur MLA, as the Leader of Opposition and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri who defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima this time as the deputy leader of opposition in the state assembly. PTI ALM

