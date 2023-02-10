Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved promulgation of an ordinance to prevent use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in the state, making it a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

The ordinance makes a provision for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations, right from printing of question papers to publication of results.

It also makes a provision for confiscation of property made in this manner by those guilty of the offence.

The ordinance will now be sent to the governor for his consent after which it will become a law.

With this, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to have the sternest anti-copying law, a promise made by Dhami to youths in the state to ensure probity and transparency in the conduct of recruitment examinations.

Several paper leak cases have rocked the state in recent months with more than 40 people already put behind bars in connection with them.

