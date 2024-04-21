Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) secretary Virendra Vashist said that under the leadership of Sam Pitroda, IOC has changed the idea of campaigning and taken it to the micro level.

Virendra Vashist said, "In Thiruvananthapuram George Abraham who is vice chairman of IOC America is conducting meetings and explaining to people that to save democracy in India the INDIA bloc must win the polls. The campaign is being conducted actively and more than 3000 people of the IOC have come for campaigning from the Middle East and the UK, USA, and Europe."

Also Read | 'Looks As if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh Are Preaching Non-Violence': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Attacks BJP (Watch Video).

He further said that the IOC was being managed at the micro-level under Chairman Sam Pitroda.

"I am happy as secretary that the planning done six months ago by Sam Pitroda is being micro-managed. We are conducting press conferences and reached the micro level. Assembly segment-wise whats app groups have been created. Our IOC staff are meeting people, tweeting, they are getting calls. They are contributing in every way to these polls," he further said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ghazipur Landfill Site (Watch Video).

He further expressed confidence that in Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor would be the winning candidate.

"In Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is a member of the IOC so many of our people are coming here and working. His win is confirmed. In Kerala, there is the biggest diaspora of IOC. Here UDF will win all 20 seats. In Karnataka IOC is active, and there is a plan for Punjab, even in Rajasthan many people have come from Europe. People from Rajasthan work in Dubai and we have created a group. They have worked very well in the first phase. Sam Pitroda has connected the Indian diaspora very well," he further said.

He said that the IOC is working for Congress as well as the India bloc.

Congress has re-nominated Shashi Tharoor for the Thiruvananthapuram seat, which he has been winning since 2009.

Election in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies will be held on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)