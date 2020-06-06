India News | Under-trial Prisoner Dies of Heart Disease in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 6 (PTI) An under-trial prisoner at the Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh died of a heart disease, officials said on Saturday.

The middle-aged prisoner, Sandeep, was arrested in November 2019 in connection with a case of murder. He was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness Friday evening.

Also Read | Former US Vice President Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

He died at the hospital due to a heart disease, jail superintendent A K Saxena said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officials said.

Also Read | SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)