Five killed in small plane crash in Georgia, USA including four family members who were travelling to a funeral, the Associated Press reported.

New Delhi, June 6: In Jammu and Kashmir, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board performed traditional 'pratham puja' for Amarnath Yatra on Friday. The Shrine Board's CEO says, "There's partial lockdown, COVID-19 spreads with assembly of large no.of people. Board to take a decision(regarding Yatra)keeping these in mind. Decision yet to be taken". In India, preparations being made at at several temples across the country as places of worship gear to re-open on June 8. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In Andhra Pradesh, Police in Chebrolu village of West Godavari district on Friday arrested four people who were involved in printing fake Indian currency notes. Fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 1,49,200 and two colour printers were seized from their possession.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a Police Sub Inspector identified as Sumit Anand has been suspended and departmental action is being taken against him after he crushed vegetables of sellers with his jeep, at a bi-weekly market in Ghoorpur, when they did not comply with his order of leaving from the spot.

In France, French forces have killed al Qaeda’s North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel in northern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly was quoted by Reuters.