SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

The wait for students in Assam was finally over as this morning, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the result for class 10 examinations. Students who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) matric exam can now check their scores at the official website of SEBA; results.sebaonline.org, examresults.net. According to the result statistics, 65.49% students qualified the Assam class 10 board exam this year. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita topped the SEBA HSLC result 2020, scoring 99.16%. In this article, find out SEBA 10th result 2020 merit list, toppers names and overall statistics, including the passing percentage for class 10 board exams 2020 in Assam.

SEBA conducted the annual board exam this year in February. The board was done with both class 10, and class 12 examinations before the nationwide lockdown was announced which affected many state and central board exams. However, the evaluation process was delayed. The SEBA 10th result 2020 can be checked online at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, assamresult.in. AHSEC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date and Time: Assam Class 12 Result Expected to Be Declared by June 25.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result Merit List and Statistics

Total number of students – 3,58,444

Total Passing Percentage – 65.49%

Total number of students with first division - 48,990

Number of girls – 1,90,601 / 69,346

Passing Percentage – 63.63%

Total number of girls with first division - 24,687

Number of boys – 1,67,843 / 54,319

Passing Percentage – 67.63%

Total number of boys with first division - 24,303

SEBA HSLC 10th Result: Toppers’ Names

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (99.16%)

Alangkrita Gautam Baruah (99%)

Debisma Priya Borah/ Jyotisam Deva Sarma/ Chaki G Bulton (98.5)

Namashya Deka/ Hiyashree Sarma (98.33%)

Manash Uttam Neog/ Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah/ Hirakjyoti Baishya (98.16%)

The students of class 12 in the state should also be ready as AHSEC results are expected to be announced this month itself. As per the latest update, AHSEC 12th board exam result 2020 will be declared by June 25.