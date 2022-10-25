Mangaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) An unidentified body was found in a decomposed state on the banks of the Nethravati river within Kankanady limits on Tuesday, police said.

The police said the head, legs and arms were separated from the body. It could not be ascertained whether the body was that of a man or woman, they said. The police said they have registered a case and investigations begun.

