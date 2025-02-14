Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) An elderly woman living alone in her residence in Kolkata's Central Avenue was allegedly robbed of cash and jewellery by unidentified persons who barged into her home, police said on Friday.

Madhumita Mitra, 66, lodged a complaint regarding the incident that allegedly took place around 11.45pm on Wednesday, a police officer said.

"Mitra, who became bedridden after an accidental fall a few months ago, lives alone as both her daughters stay in Bengaluru," he said.

"There's a help and a caretaker who stay with the woman. She alleged that Rs 15,000 in cash and several pieces of jewellery were taken by the robbers. She also claimed that the criminals threatened to assault her in case she raised an alarm," the officer said.

Police, who suspect involvement of insiders, have questioned the help and the caretaker to crack the case.

