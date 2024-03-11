Thane, March 11: Unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at a house in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. No one was injured, they said, adding the motive behind the firing was not yet known. The incident took place at around 1 am in Chikanghar locality. Thane Shocker: Body of 62-Year-Old Unidentified Man Found in Retibandar Creek Near Kharegaon Toll Naka in Kalwa Area (See Pic)

The house occupants woke up to the loud sound of firing and found pellets falling in a room after piercing through the roof, an official from MFC police station in Kalyan division said. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and a probe was on into it, he said.

