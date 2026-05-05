India News | Union Cabinet Approves Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the development of a state-of-the-art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), with a combined investment of Rs.1,570 crore.

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"Today, I would like to discuss the significant decisions made during the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has taken major steps regarding farmers, technology, 'Make in India,' and the Judiciary... Among the ten major decisions reached today, totalling approximately Rs 1,52,000 crores, is a key initiative for farmers focused on cotton productivity and a 'cotton revolution'," he said.

"Additionally, in the new sugarcane season, farmers are set to receive total benefits of around Rs 1,00,000 crores," he added.

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Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure.

Vadinar's natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign-flagged vessels, an official release said.

The project will also create opportunities for skill development and generate direct and indirect employment, while enabling the growth of maritime ancillary services and MSMEs in the surrounding region.

The Vadinar Ship Repair Facility will directly address a critical gap in India's ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length.

"By enabling repair of vessels up to 300 m, the facility will allow high-value repairs of large vessels within India. This will significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow," the release said.

Enhanced turnaround times and strengthened repair capability on the western coast will improve the overall competitiveness of Indian ports.

The project is expected to create sustainable employment, generating approximately 290 direct and around 1,100 indirect jobs across ship repair, logistics, and ancillary industries, while catalysing a broader maritime industrial ecosystem.

The initiative will contribute to regional economic growth and support India's long-term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the release said. (ANI)

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