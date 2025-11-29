New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised a two-day National Workshop on 'Strengthening Cancer Care and Urban Health' on November 27-28 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

The workshop was inaugurated by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), and witnessed participation from Principal Secretaries, Mission Directors (NHM), senior officials, and State/UT Nodal Officers working in cancer control, NCDs, and urban health, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delivering the keynote address, Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, reaffirmed the Government's priority to strengthen cancer services nationwide. She highlighted the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement to establish Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in every district to decentralise cancer treatment, reduce the burden on tertiary centres, and ensure timely chemotherapy and follow-up care.

Emphasising the creation of a robust continuum of cancer care from community-level screening to district-level treatment and advanced care, she noted that the National Programme for Prevention and Control of NCDs (NP-NCD) is central to expanding access and improving outcomes.

During the inaugural session, the Union Health Secretary released key policy documents, including the NP-NCD Training Modules, the FRU Guidelines 2025, and the Operational Guidelines for Strengthening Laboratory Services under the Free Diagnostics Initiative. The workshop also featured detailed presentations on DCCC models, standard treatment workflows for common cancers, digital platforms for monitoring implementation, integration of viral hepatitis screening, and quality assurance mechanisms through NQAS, the release stated.

Experts from NHSRC, Tata Memorial Centre, AHPGIC Odisha, NCDC, and ICMR shared insights on strengthening clinical and programmatic pathways. States such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh showcased best practices in cancer screening, community engagement, and district-level service delivery, offering scalable models for other States/UTs.

A national panel of cancer specialists and programme leaders deliberated on strategies to build an integrated cancer care ecosystem, enhance multidisciplinary coordination, improve early detection, and expand district-level capacity. States and UTs reaffirmed their commitment to rolling out DCCCs, adopting Standard Treatment Workflows, strengthening screening for common cancers, and improving referral pathways from Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to higher centres, the release stated.

Day two of the workshop focused on the urban health agenda under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Addressing participants, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, underscored the need for States and UTs to proactively respond to urban health challenges, considering the rapidly growing urban population and the learnings emerging from the deliberations.

Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM), Aradhana Pattnaik, emphasised the importance of adopting integrated and city-specific strategies for strengthening urban health systems. Saurabh Jain, Joint Secretary (Policy), MoHFW, presented the revised draft NUHM framework aimed at improving urban health service delivery across cities and towns.

Discussions highlighted key priorities for enhancing urban primary healthcare, including strengthening infrastructure, improving service delivery, reinforcing referral linkages, and deepening convergence between Urban Local Bodies and State Health Departments. States also shared best practices and innovative models for addressing urban health challenges, the release stated.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to refining the NUHM framework, strengthening governance and monitoring systems, and ensuring that urban primary healthcare becomes more accessible, equitable, and resilient for all citizens--particularly the poorest and most vulnerable. (ANI)

