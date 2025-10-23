Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for the six-laning project of the Ahmedabad-Maliya Road section from Shantipura Crossroads to Khoraj GIDC in Sanand. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the event.

Owing to the rapid industrial growth in Sanand and the nearby areas of the Ahmedabad district, traffic on this Gujarat State Road Development Corporation (GSRDC) road has increased substantially. With an average daily movement of around 43,014 vehicles, upgrading the existing four-lane road to a six-lane highway had become essential to address traffic congestion. This significant initiative has been undertaken to meet that need.

The project, to be executed at an estimated cost of ₹805 crore, aims to widen the 28.8-kilometre stretch into a six-lane highway. As part of this initiative, service roads will be developed on both sides over 22.731 kilometres, and 13 minor bridges will be widened. Construction will also include a six-lane elevated flyover and a three-lane right-turn flyover.

Additionally, five new underpasses will be built at Ullaria, Telav (two locations), Sanand GIDC Gate, and Khoraj GIDC. Furthermore, 172 culverts on roads linking to the project highway will be newly constructed or upgraded.

Upon completion, the project will benefit key industrial hubs, such as Sanand and Viramgam, as well as long-distance traffic heading to Surendranagar, Shankheshwar, Radhanpur, and Patan. The six-lane expansion will significantly enhance transportation infrastructure, reduce accidents, alleviate congestion, and save both fuel and travel time for commuters.

Following the foundation stone ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with the citizens of Sanand, conveyed New Year greetings, and warmly received the bouquets presented to them.

The event was attended by MLA Shri Kanubhai Patel, District Collector Shri Sujeet Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, along with other officials and dignitaries. (ANI)

