Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal attended the Uddipana Award Ceremony and spoke about celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Sonowal Kachari and sharing it with the wider audience.

Sarbananda Sonowal was the Chief Guest held at the Sonowal Kachari Youth Festival & Cultural Festival, 2023 in Dibrugarh, Assam.

He appreciated the effort of the event for providing a platform for the youth to upscale their talent and help them embark on the entrepreneurial journey in the quest to make India an Atmanirbhar country by 2047.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "We all acknowledge the unwavering commitment and handwork of the youth of India are behind India's success as a global start-up hub. As India embarks on its auspicious journey of Amrit Kaal, it's a moment to make new commitments. The young generation of Assam and India should serve as a robust connection between a splendid history and a magnificent future."

"The potential to succeed lies within you; see for that potential. You must have faith that you can accomplish anything. This self-assurance and ability to turn the impossible into possible remain significant for the youth of the nation, and it's heartening to see that the youth of India comprehends this well. With self-confidence, the youth is progressing forward. I want to appreciate the effort made via this platform to enable youths to upgrade their skill set in order to move ahead in their journey to become Atmanirbhar," he added.

Speaking on the role of youth in nation-building, Sonowal further added that today's young generation is spearheading a fresh wave of innovation, incubation, and start-ups in India. Through their diligent efforts, India has emerged as one of the top three countries in the global start-up ecosystem.

He further thanked PM Modi for his visionary leadership and said that India has witnessed a significant surge in the number of patents filed annually, reaching a remarkable figure of 15,000 from a mere 4,000 in 2014.

"Setting up 26,000 new startups is an achievement coveted by many nations worldwide, and India has successfully accomplished this feat. The credit goes to the strength and aspirations of the youth of India, who have not only linked their dreams with the needs of the nation but have also aligned them with its hopes and aspirations. The youth of India today possess a strong sense of ownership towards nation-building, and are driven by the belief that it is their responsibility to lead the way," he added.

The four-day festival is organised by Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council and is being held at Halali Samannay Kshetra, Dulia-Dainijan in Dibrugarh.

The theme of the festival is "Welfare of the Youth and Cultural Heritage" with an aim to highlight welfare activities planned for the protection, education and skill development of youth to become economically independent and become active agents of nation-building.

With a rich display of the cultural heritage of the Sonowal Kachari community, the festival also aims to weave a multi-coloured among different communities of Assam. (ANI)

