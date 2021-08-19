Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur Thursday began his party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for Himachal Pradesh from Chandigarh and said the Modi government's policies will be taken to people.

A rousing welcome was accorded to Thakur upon his arrival at the Himachal Bhawan here.

Thakur, who represents Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur constituency in Lok Sabha, will undertake the five-day 'yatra' across four Lok Sabha segments, covering over 600 km.

"The policies of the Modi government will be taken to the people. And we will seek their blessings," said the Information & Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports minister.

Thakur posted a video on his Twitter handle Wednesday in which he said PM Modi had given him a new responsibility and the opportunity to serve the country.

The 'yatra' started from the Himachal Bhawan where party leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh welcomed him.

The 'yatra' then moved towards Parwanoo, Dharampur and Solan.

On this occasion, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood was also present.

After Prime Minister Modi expanded his council of ministers last month, the BJP had announced the new ministers would undertake a ‘yatra' to reach out to the public.

