New Delhi, August 19: As a part of commemorative activities for 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', symbolising 75 years of Independence, Indian Air Force had flagged off an All Women Tri-Services Mountaineering Team on August 1, 2021 from Air Force Station, New Delhi. Rajnath Hails Mountaineering Expeditions to Sikkim Himalayas to Mark 75th Independence Day.

The team successfully summited Mt Manirang (21,625 ft) on August 15, 2021. Mt Manirang is one of the highest peaks of Himachal Pradesh, nestled at the border of Kinnaur & Spiti districts. Close to the peak is the Manirang pass, which was one of the early trade routes between Spiti and Kinnaur, before the motorable road was built. A 15 Member Tri- Services All Women Mountaineering Team Successfully Scaled Mt Manirang.

Tweet By PBNS:

As a part of commemorative activities for 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the Indian Air Force had flagged off an all-women Tri-Services mountaineering team on 1st Aug from Air Force Station, Delhi. The team successfully summited Mt Manirang (21,625 ft) on 15th Aug: @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/EcIw8N7XUQ — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 19, 2021

The 15-member expedition team was led by Wing Commander Bhavana Mehra of the Indian Air Force. The other members of the team who summited the peak and hoisted the national flag atop are Wg Cdr Bhavna Mehra, Lt Col Geetanjali Bhatt, Wg Cdr Nirupama Pandey, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, Wg Cdr Lalita Mishra, Maj Usha Kumari, Maj Saumya Shukla, Maj Veenu Mor, Maj Rachana Hooda, Lt Cdr Sino Wilson and Flt Lt Komal Pahuja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).