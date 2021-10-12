Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday visited the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Kochi and emphasised the need for product and process optimization and to churn out commercially viable ideas.

Khuba, who is on a two-day visit to the state, also urged the CIPET, a premier institute in the country, to increase the training for manpower resources.

"In India, we need more and more trained manpower resources in the plastic sector every year. There is huge potential in this sector. Our premier CIPET has to utilise its potential to train and make more admissions. I have asked the institution to put a higher target for training personnel and innovations in the product designs and material. Once the product is developed, we need to see the viability too," Khuba, the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers, said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka said there should be cost effectiveness in production to fulfill the needs of society.

"We can innovate and bring out more products in various designs but if the cost effectiveness is not there, it won't be viable. It will not fulfill the demands of society. CIPET has to focus on material, as well as the cost and design. Then only we can cater to the demand of the market," he said.

The Minister addressed the valedictory function of "Naipunyam", a skill development training programme under the CSR scheme of Petronet LNG foundation and distributed certificates and job offer letters to candidates who have completed the programme.

During a press interaction, minister said India will achieve the "ambitious target" set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to produce 450 giga watt of renewable energy by 2030.

"Our Prime Minister had made a ambitious target of 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022. We have already achieved 149 GW. The rest is under tendering and implementation. We are achieving this target. So by 2030, we will be able to achieve 450 GW. in fact we will achieve more than that," Khuba said.

K A Rajesh Joint Director and Head of CIPET, Yogananda Reddy CGM and VP (Plant Head) Petronet LNG Limited Kochi, and Kishor Rungta CMD FACT Kochi also took part in the event.

The union minister planted a sapling plantation in CIPET, Kochi.

Earlier in the day he inspected the Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited in Kochi and discussed various matters with officials regarding the plant's progress, manufacturing mechanisms and optimization of resources and processes.

He met trade union leaders at HOCL plant and interacted with them. He also met Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.

