The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Durga Puja has said:

“On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Durga Puja 2021: West Bengal Govt Sounds Terror Alert in State During Pujas.

Goddess Durga is a symbol of power and is also a divine form of nari-shakti. Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The nine different forms of MaaDurga represent the different aspects of the association of the life and nature.

On the occasion of this festival, let us resolve to build a society where women are bestowed with higher respect than before and equal participation in the process of nation building.

I pray to God that this joyous festival is marked by the spirit of peace, fraternity and unity among the citizens and we rededicate ourselves to the service and progress of our nation”.

