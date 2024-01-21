Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to clean temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Samaleswari temple and took part in cleanliness drive in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

"Today, I visited the prominent pilgrimage site of Mata Samaleswari in our country. Before the goddess, I made a divine offering. I also toured various places in the city and witnessed unity among people from all social backgrounds. Tomorrow, the entire country will celebrate Diwali, including Odisha and Sambalpur," Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said.

Also Read | Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Indian Aircraft Not Involved in Afghanistan Crash; Did Refuelling at Gaya Airport, Says Government.

"The 500-year wait is ending tomorrow when the clock, with less than 24 hours remaining for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," he added.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut swept the floor of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple on Sunday.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Resumes March From Maharashtra's Beed on Second Day of Yatra (Watch Video).

Kangana arrived in Ayodhya earlier to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day."

Earlier, on Sunday, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai launched a drive to clean temples and religious places across the state following the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

"Ahead of the consecration of the idol of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, brothers and sisters of BJP Tamil Nadu are engaged in cleaning 5,000 places of worship across Tamil Nadu as instructed by our Prime Minister of India," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

Swachhata Abhiyan took new momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to conduct a cleanliness drive at religious places as part of the campaign. His appeal came ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

The campaign, which will continue till the temple ceremony, has been taken forward by ministers in several states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)