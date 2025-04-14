Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday participated in the Meru Yatra celebrations in Sambalpur, Odisha.

The leader also sought blessings at the Maa Dakhinakali temple in Khubel and the Maa Dandakali temple in Hirakud in the district.

"I had the privilege of visiting the Maa Dandakkali temple in Hirakud and witnessing the Meru Yatra. Maa is the direct goddess. Her glory is immense. May all the wishes of our hearts be fulfilled by her auspicious blessings," Pradhan said in a post on X.

The 'Meru Yatra' is a prominent cultural and religious event in Odisha, marking the traditional New Year and celebrated with various rituals and community gatherings. It reflects the rich heritage and spiritual fervor of the region.

The Union Minister also participated in the padayatra along with local residents and performed aarti at the Hanuman temple in Sambalpur.

"Lord Shri Hanuman is the symbol of devotion, sacrifice, perseverance and dedication. There is devotional enthusiasm among the citizens on Hanuman Jayanti. I wish the world well-being from the Lord," Pradhan said.

Dharmendra Pradhan also laid the foundation stone for an agricultural marketing yard and inaugurated a state-of-the-art floriculture polyhouse in Sambalpur with the aim of strengthening the rural economy and empowering farmers' collectives.

The polyhouse facility, developed in collaboration with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), is designed to promote high-value crop cultivation and sustainable farming practices in the region. The initiative is expected to boost the floriculture value chain and encourage climate-smart agriculture, providing significant benefits to local farmers.

Earlier today, Pradhan paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birthday in Odisha's Sambalpur.

"I paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at his statue on his birth anniversary in Sambalpur. Throughout his life, Babasaheb was dedicated to the upliftment and empowerment of the poor, marginalized and economically backward classes. His strong morale, commitment to social justice and ideals will always inspire people from all sections of society," Union Minister Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 every year to remember Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the country. (ANI)

