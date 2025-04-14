Chennai, April 14: The sudden cut in India's private Haj quota caused distress to thousands of pilgrims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday. In a post on the social media platform X, he urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities and seek an expeditious resolution. Hajj 2025 Quota Cuts by 80%: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Urge Centre To Intervene After Saudi Arabia ‘Cancels’ Hajj Slots for 52,000 Indian Pilgrims.