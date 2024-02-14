New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 382.10 crore on Tuesday for the construction of a new 2-lane highway with paved shoulders connecting Majuli and Jorhat on the recently designated NH 715K in Assam.

A flyover on NH-715, complete with its approaches and service roads, is included in the project, spanning a total length of 20.5 kilometers.

Gadkari, in a social media post, said that this initiative aims to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli.

"These imitatives aim to establish direct road connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli, addressing the absence of such a link currently," he said.

He further said that presently, residents rely on river ferries across the Brahmaputra during daylight hours, posing safety concerns, especially during periods of high flooding.

"The development of approach roads and the Majuli bridge will ensure continuous connectivity, significantly improving the socio-economic conditions of the local population and promoting tourism," the union minister added.

He also said that this strategic infrastructure investment is poised to reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs for road users. (ANI)

