Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 11 (PTI) Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday visited the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and the Office of the Protector of Emigrants in the State capital of Kerala for reviewing their functioning.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the PSK after interacting with the officials and staff there as well as the general public who had arrived there for availing themselves of various services, an official release said.

Jaishankar said passport seva was a prestigious public service and the people would appreciate the prompt delivery of services by the PSK, according to the release.

The Minister also visited the Office of the Protector of Emigrants at Thycaud here and reviewed its work, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister also reviewed the construction progress of a four-lane elevated highway at Kazhakkoottam here, the release said.

