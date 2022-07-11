Srinagar, July 11: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has made arrangements for online booking of helicopter services from Srinagar to Panjtarni for the pilgrims, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, the helicopter services were available from Srinagar to Neelgrath/Pahalgam and from there the Yatri would need separate ticket for Panjtarni. Amarnath Cloudburst: Tragedy Could Have Been Averted if Doppler Radar at Banihal Was Functional

Now direct tickets can be booked from Srinagar to Panjtarni and Panjtarni to Srinagar through the link www.heliservices.jksasb.nic.in.

The one-way fare from Srinagar to Panjtarni is Rs. 14,500.

