The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 tomorrow, July 17. The link to download admit card will be available at neet.nta.nic.in from 11:30 AM onwards. A total of 18,72,341 students will be downloading the admit cards tomorrow. The NEET city intimation slip has already been issued.

NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials (application number and date of birth) to log in.

Step 4: The admit card will be available

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

NTA would be conducting NEET UG examination on July 17, 2022 which is Sunday. Students are required to carry their admit cards to the examination centres. Candidates without admit cards would not be allowed inside the exam hall under any circumstances. CUET UG 2022: Admit Card for CUET UG 2022 Exams To Be Released Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Details Here

The examination is schedule d to be conducted from 02:00 pm to 5:20 pm on July 17. The paper would be conducted in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 18,72,341 candidates have registered for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).