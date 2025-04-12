Union Minister JP Nadda inaugurates three-day training camp for BJP MLAs and MPs in Puri with CM Mohan Manjhi (Photo/ANI)

Puri (Odisha) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated a three-day training camp for BJP MLAs and MPs along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi at Swaminarayan main temple in Puri.

The event was organized to enhance the leadership and legislative skills of party representatives.

BJP State President Manmohan Samal, along with several prominent leaders, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram, and BJP legislators, attended the inaugural session.

The camp aims to strengthen the party's organizational framework and prepare the leaders for upcoming political challenges. Discussions on policy, governance, and election strategies are expected to be key highlights of the event.

Union Minister Jual Oram, who participated in the event, said that training was being given to the party workers at all levels.

"This is a regular process. Training is given to BJP workers at all levels. I have come to participate in this..." Oram said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, on April 11, the CM asserted that a new feather was added to Odisha's development story after the launch of 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' in the state.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Odisha CM Said, "From today onwards, beneficiaries of Odisha will get a free healthcare facility. Odia people residing outside the state will also benefit from this. They can avail themselves of the facility in the hospitals outside the state."

Union Health Minister and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', 'Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana' and 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana' in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Cuttack on Friday.

In reference to the BJP government in the state and Centre, Odisha CM said that the state is now moving fast with a double-engine government.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayushman Bharat scheme is benefiting people across the nation, especially the poor and underprivileged sections. (ANI)

