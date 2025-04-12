Bijapur, April 12: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said. A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said, adding that the operation was underway in the area. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals Killed, DRG Jawan Martyred in 2 Separate Encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.

With the latest action, 137 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.