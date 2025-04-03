New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP National President will address the Rajya Sabha regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, around 1 pm on Thursday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was cleared with a majority in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House witnessed a 12-hour debate, after which the Bill was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

Talking about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The opposition is trying to create division based on faith, even though everyone united in criticizing the government for allegedly targeting Muslim beliefs and practices. Amit Shah made it clear that the government has no intention of interfering in the community's affairs."

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said, "Yesterday, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. Today, it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition says the bill is an attempt to divide people, but those making such claims have political motives or are just playing vote bank politics. The revised bill was created after thorough discussion, with thousands of reports and views from organizations sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). It was debated for twelve hours in the Lok Sabha and passed with overwhelming support. The bill is aimed at benefiting poor and orphaned Muslims."

Congress MP and JPC member Imran Masood said, "This is a black day... This is an attack on our rights... The Muslim community and the Waqf both are going to suffer from this...This day will be lodged as a black day in history...We will go to the court and will fight against this bill..."

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate during which members of INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while BJP and its allies in strongly supported it, saying it will bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negatived.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. After a reply to the debate by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Speaker Om Birla announced that the House is taking up item no 12 in the listed business - The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - for a decision of the House. He said the question is whether the bill should be taken up for consideration and then said the lobbies should be cleared. He later announced the result of division.

"Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

Parties in INDIA bloc had decided to oppose the bill and their members voted accordingly. They also pressed for division on some amendments.

An amendment was negatived with 231 members voting in favour and 238 against it. The government brought the revised bill after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

Opposition has strongly opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and an attempt to "take away" the rights of minorities.

The NDA government have accused the opposition of "misleading" the public by "spreading misinformation" about the bill.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)

