Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday expressed condolences over the death of five youths who drowned in the Godavari River near Telangana's Basara.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident involving five youth from Hyderabad drowning and losing their lives in the Godavari River near Basara, Telangana. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members," Reddy posted on X.

Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Nirmal district, police said on Sunday.

"Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Basara. We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem examination," a Sub-Inspector from Basara police station said.

The police said that five youths from one family drowned in the Godavari River while bathing during a temple visit in Basara of Nirmal district.

In a similar incident this month, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwater of Bhushi dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district on June 9.

According to Pune Rural police, the victims have been identified as Mohammad Jamal (22) and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh (19).

The police said the duo were swimming with friends when they were swept into a deeper section of the dam.

"The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Jamal and 19-year-old Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh. The duo was visiting the scenic spot with a group of friends. Attracted by the inviting waters, the group ventured into the dam for a swim. However, Jamal and Sahil, unaware of the depth and the powerful water currents, were swept into a deeper section of the dam and drowned before help could reach them," the police said.

After an alert from their friends, the local authorities took immediate action and launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Shivdurga Mitra Lonavala Rescue Team.

"Despite facing strong currents and tough conditions, the team managed to recover the bodies of both victims," the police added. (ANI)

