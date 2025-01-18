Ropar (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday appreciated the SVAMITVA Scheme, highlighting its role in empowering rural India by providing revenue records to household owners. He stated that this initiative enables property owners to sell their assets and access bank loans, addressing longstanding issues.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar explained, "Earlier, the houses in villages used to come under 'Lal Lakir- Lal Dora' and had no revenue record. The owner could not use the property... There used to be many issues regarding the property."

He further elaborated, "The Prime Minister started this SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme. Now every piece of land falls under this scheme. Every house has its revenue record, which will be registered, allowing the owner to sell it properly."

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister today congratulated 10,850 individuals from 128 villages in the state who received Svamitva cards. These cards were distributed as part of a larger initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who handed over property cards to more than 65 lakh people across 50,000 villages, facilitating access to bank loans and resolving long-standing property disputes.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards to rural property owners under the SVAMITVA Scheme. This scheme was launched by the Prime Minister with a vision to enhance the economic progress of rural India by providing a 'Record of Rights' to households in inhabited areas of villages, leveraging advanced drone technology for surveying.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative has been instrumental in transforming rural India. By providing accurate property ownership data and clear ownership records, the scheme has significantly reduced land disputes.

Additionally, the scheme has paved the way for the monetisation of properties, enabling institutional credit through bank loans. It has also facilitated better property assessment, property tax implementation in rural areas, and comprehensive village-level planning.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Drone surveys have been completed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and several Union Territories, marking significant progress.

Launched on April 24, 2020, on National Panchayati Raj Day, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a "Record of Rights" to property owners in rural Abadi areas using advanced drone and GIS technology. (ANI)

