New Delhi, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 65 lakh property cards in more than 50,000 villages across the country under the SVAMITVA Scheme on Saturday (January 18), marking a historic achievement in the empowerment of rural India, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said. The PM will preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards through video conference. The PM’s event will span 10 States – Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The occasion will also witness a major milestone in the preparation of nearly 2.25 crore property cards under the scheme, the ministry said in a statement issued on Friday. During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with select beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address. A large number of citizens will participate in the physical distribution of property cards in various events that will be organised in over 230 districts. It is expected that around 13 Union Ministers will physically join the function from designated locations across the country, to oversee the regional distribution ceremony of the property cards. Centre Announces INR 11,440 Crore Revival Package for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant; PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Vizag Plant Has Special Place for People of Andhra Pradesh’.

Launched on April 24, 2020, (National Panchayati Raj Day) by the Prime Minister, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a “Record of Rights” to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology. A Total of 67,000 sq km of Rural Abadi Land valued at Rs.132 lakh crore have been surveyed under the scheme. The SVAMITVA Scheme has achieved remarkable progress, with drone surveys completed in 3.17 lakh villages across India. This includes full saturation in the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, as well as the States of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

In addition, property cards have been generated for all inhabited villages in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Goa, highlighting significant advancements in implementation. At the national level, a total of 3,46,187 villages have been notified under the scheme, with drone flying completed in 3,17,715 villages, marking 92 per cent achievement. Maps have been handed over for State inquiries, and property cards have been prepared for 1,53,726 villages, resulting in the issuance of nearly 2.25 crore property cards.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have achieved 100 per cent drone surveys, with substantial progress in property card preparation at 73.57 per cent and 68.93 per cent, respectively. Haryana and Uttarakhand stand out with 100 per cent completion in both drone surveys and property card preparation. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan have made commendable progress in drone surveys, with Maharashtra and Gujarat achieving over 98 per cent, though further acceleration is needed in property card preparation. A total of 67,000 sq.km of rural Abadi land has been surveyed, valued at Rs 132 lakh crore, emphasising the economic significance of the initiative. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Today.

Looking ahead, the Panchayati Raj Ministry plans to showcase the success of the SVAMITVA Scheme on global platforms. In March 2025, the Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, has planned to host an International Workshop on Land Governance in India, with participation from nearly 40 representatives from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. This workshop aims to share best practices and advanced drone and GIS technologies, fostering collaboration for similar initiatives worldwide. In May 2025, the Ministry is also planning to participate in the World Bank Land Governance Conference in Washington to highlight India’s achievements and encourage international adoption of the model, the statement said.

The SVAMITVA Scheme has had a transformative impact on rural India by strengthening land governance, fostering financial inclusion, and driving rural community development. It has facilitated easier access to bank loans, resolved long-standing land disputes, and empowered women by securing their property rights, marking a significant milestone in social and economic empowerment. The SVAMITVA Scheme exemplifies the Whole-of-Government approach, fostering inter-departmental synergy to bring about financial inclusion, rural stability, and economic growth. It has not only empowered property owners but also enabled better infrastructure planning, financial stability and sustainable development in rural India, the statement added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).