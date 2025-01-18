New Delhi, January 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 65 lakh property cards on Saturday under the SVAMITVA Scheme, marking a major milestone in India’s rural empowerment efforts. The distribution will take place through a video conferencing event at 12:30 PM, during which the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address.

This distribution will reach property owners in over 50,000 villages across 10 states, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, along with two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It is a momentous occasion as it marks the preparation and distribution of nearly 2.25 crore property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, with 65 lakh cards being issued on a single day. SVAMITVA Scheme: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute 65 Lakh Property Cards on January 18 in Major Milestone To Empower Rural India.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, launched on April 24, 2020, aims to provide legal ownership documents to residents of rural inhabited areas. Under the scheme, property owners are granted a 'Record of Rights' with the issuance of property cards, which are mapped using advanced drone and GIS technology. This initiative, being implemented by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, plays a crucial role in promoting rural economic development and enhancing governance by formalising land ownership. 8th Pay Commission Approved by PM Narendra Modi: Here’s Timeline and Key Facts.

The Prime Minister’s initiative aligns with the government's commitment to empower rural communities and promote economic progress by ensuring rightful ownership of land. By formalising property ownership, the scheme aims to provide rural residents with better access to credit, government schemes, and services, while also fostering social and economic stability.

The event will also be attended by Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan,' Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, S.P. Singh Baghel, and Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj. Since its inception, the SVAMITVA scheme has transformed rural land administration and has been instrumental in ensuring legal recognition for property owners, especially in villages where land records have been incomplete or absent.

