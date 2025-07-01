Panaji, July 1 (PTI) Union Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital following a minor ailment, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The MoS for New and Renewable Energy was admitted to the GMCH for some minor procedures on Monday following a medical check-up. He would be discharged soon," the official said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Naik, 72, at the hospital.

"He is stable. Doctors are conducting certain procedures. He will be discharged soon," Sawant told reporters on Tuesday.

