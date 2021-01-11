Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Union minister Shripad Naik was injured in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday, an official said.

Naik's wife Vijaya who were travelling with the minister died in the accident, the official said.

The vehicle in which Naik (68) was travelling met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College for further treatment, the official said.

