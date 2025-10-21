New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal held a meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to discuss the Vadhavan Port Project.

Other senior officials of the concerned departments accompanied them in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Union Ministers reviewed various aspects of the project to ensure its timely completion of the Project.

"Held a meeting with senior officials alongside Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways @SarbanandSonwal ji and Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change @BYadavBJP ji on the Vadhavan Port Project. We reviewed various aspects of the project to ensure its timely completion. The Vadhavan Port will play a key role in generating employment opportunities & expanding global maritime trade avenues," Piyush Goyal wrote on 'X'.

Earlier today, Piyush Goyal, along with the senior officials of the ministry, called on Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan at Parliament House on Tuesday, a release from the Vice President's office said.

During the meeting, the Vice President was briefed on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's key initiatives and activities.

The discussion covered the current status of manufacturing and foreign trade, as well as various government initiatives aimed at easing business operations, strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities, and positioning the country as a global export hub.

The initiatives discussed included Make in India, PLI Scheme, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Start-up India, National Manufacturing Mission, FTAs, One District One Product, industrial corridors, SEZs, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

The Vice President appreciated the Ministry's efforts in making India a global hub for manufacturing and exports and recognised its initiatives to enter new markets. He emphasised the importance of coordinated action across all departments to achieve Viksit Bharat's vision. (ANI)

