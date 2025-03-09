New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare celebrated its 48th Annual Day onSunday.

As per a release, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel and Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Atul Goel were present on the occasion.

According to the release, Dheeraj Shah, Director, NIHFW presented the key achievements of the Institute of the preceding year and highlighted some of the activities to be undertaken in the future by the Institute.

MoS, Health inaugurated the new facilities at NIHFW including a Gymnasium Park and SAKSHAM - Media Lab and New Initiatives by NIHFW.

As per the release, she also unveiled the Institution's New Logo and unveiled names of Committee halls.

She also released the biannual Hindi magazine "Jan Swasthya Dharna".

