India News | Unlock 1.0: Construction Work Begins in J-K's Baramulla

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 08:36 AM IST
India News | Unlock 1.0: Construction Work Begins in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Baramulla district administration has started construction work at zonal education office building and panchayat Ghar in Singhpora to generate employment.

Labourers requested the government to start more construction activities in the district.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

"We are happy that construction activities have resumed. We were able to feed our family. We will be thankful to the government if more such activities are undertaken because there are many labourers who are unemployed in the district, " a labourer told ANI.

Another labourer said the work has resumed after three months due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Also Read | MP Police Constable, Prabal Pratap Singh Crushed to Death by Tractor: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Due to COVID-19, the district faced a lot of problems. So we tried to give employment and means to earn to labourers who are job cardholders in order to benefit them and their family during the crisis. We have sanctioned some more work here to help labourers," Secretary Panchayat, Singhpora said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

