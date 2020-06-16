Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 08:24 AM IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, June 16: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Tuesday morning neutralised three terrorists in an encounter at Turkwangam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have also recovered two AK-47 and one INSAS from the possession of terrorists. The search operation is underway.

According to the initial details, the encounter between the security forces and terrorists began in the early hours of today, following which the whole area has been cordoned. A joint team of the Indian Army,  the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and others carried out a search operation based on the specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the area. Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 5 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

Here's some visual on Shopian encounter:

As per unconfirmed sources, the three slain militants may be identified as Zubair who was the Shopian's district commander for terror outfit Hizb-Ul Mujahadeen, Kamran Minhas from Zawoora in Shopian and Munned Ul Islam. Sources say that all were local militants and affiliated with Hizb-Ul Mujahadeen. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. It is to be known that 16 local militants have been killed in three districts -- Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam -- of South Kashmir in last two weeks.

Earlier in the day, Defence PRO in Srinagar informed that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector in the early morning hours, adding that Indian Army is retaliating. On June 14 too, Pakistan shelled mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

