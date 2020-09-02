Chandigarh [India], September 2 (ANI): Restaurants and bars are all set to reopen in Chandigarh after the Central government and Union Territory administration allowed operations as part of Unlock 4.0 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

These restaurants and bars will be opened after a gap of five months. Club owners are waiting for guidelines that will be issued by the administration soon. Clubgoers will have to wait for few more days till all the club owners manage their operations with safety precautions

Chandigarh Hospitality Association President Ankit Gupta told ANI, "We welcome the decision of reopening bars after five months. We will be strictly following all the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the virus."

"We are also planning to get some of our employees back," he added.

The Central government issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which came into effect from Tuesday. The government has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones.

There are 4,550 positive cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh including 1,939 active cases. (ANI)

