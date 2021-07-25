Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against unnamed persons in connection with the alleged murder of a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, police said Sunday.

The body of Laxman Pandey (50), a former vice-president of the BKU, Sant Kabir Nagar, was found late Saturday night from outside the Baurvyas village, Bakhira police station SHO Manoj Kumar said.

He was attacked on the head and the neck with sharp-edged weapons, and prime facie it seems that he was murdered, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Additional SP Santosh Kumar said police personnel have been deployed in the village, and the culprits would be arrested soon.

BKU workers blocked the Mehdawal-Siddharthnagar road during the day in protest.

