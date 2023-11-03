Mathura, November 3: At least 10 nursing students were hospitalised for treatment after an incident of chlorine gas leakage from a cylinder stored at the Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office campus in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Confusion and chaos was triggered after the gas spread in the complex. According to the Fire Department personnel who rushed to the site, the issue began on Thursday evening when they were informed about the incident. Gas Pipeline Blast in Uttar Pradesh Video: Underwater Gas Pipeline of Indian Oil Bursts in Yamuna, Water Gushes Up in Baghpat's Jagos Village

"...The issue started last evening and the team had controlled it. However, it has again taken place today. The team has been here for an hour now. It has made breathing difficult and people are unable to work...," a Fire Department official said. Nursing students who were present at the time of the leakage said that authorities did not take immediate action .One nursing student said, "There has been an issue of cylinder since yesterday but no action has been taken. Suddenly, everyone has fallen ill today. Everyone knew of the situation but no action was taken..." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 40-Year-Old Dalit Woman Raped, Body Chopped Into Pieces in Banda; Accused Men at Large

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | An incident of Chlorine gas leakage from a cylinder stored at the Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office campus reported in Mathura. At least 10 nursing students admitted to hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/DrDKX8GUgn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2023

An ambulance and fire brigade have been dispatched to the site of the incident, officials said. "We could smell something since last evening. The Fire Brigade was called and everything was checked and settled. But this morning again around 11 am, there was a smell of gas leakage and the smell spread in the area. Some students of ANM training centre panicked and started feeling nauseous. As of now, there has been no casualties, everyone is safe," Chief Medical Officer Ajay Verma said.

