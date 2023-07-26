A video going viral on social media shows Yamuna water gushing out after an underwater Indian Oil pipeline burst. It caused a huge eruption in the Yamuna River in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. IOC representatives acknowledged the leak, stating that it happened in the Dari-Panipat Natural Gas Pipeline and that it was quickly discovered and sealed. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh stated that "The villagers saw the eruption in water and informed us. We reached the spot along with the police and fire brigade personnel. The situation was brought under control by 7.45 am". Delhi Floods: Yamuna River Still Flowing Above Danger Mark, Water Level at 206.01 Meters.

Watch Viral Video Here:

#WATCH | Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in the middle of Yamuna in the Jagos village of Baghpat district. pic.twitter.com/33wwVSm54Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023

