Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): A road accident claimed the lives of three people, including a minor girl, after a high-speed car collided with a passenger tempo at the Dhanari police station, officials said.

The incident, which occurred in Udhranpur village, has left several others seriously injured.

Also Read | Ashok Kharat Viral CCTV Video: New Clip Shows Self-styled Godman Abusing Girl Infront of Mother.

Providing details on the rescue operations and casualties, Bahjoi Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar said, "A collision occurred between a car and a passenger tempo near Udhranpur in the Dhanari police station area, in which 10 people in the tempo and 2 people in the car were injured. The Critical Care Team reached the spot, and the injured were taken to the hospital by emergency vehicles. 3 people, including a girl child, were declared dead, and the others have been immediately referred to a higher centre for treatment. The Critical Care Team is investigating what caused this accident."

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Will India Reduce LPG Cylinder Refills to 10 Kg as Hormuz Crisis Disrupts Supply?.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and locals in Mathura's Kosi area, as people blocked the road and protested against the death of a person who they claimed was allegedly run over by cattle smugglers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "Last night, between approximately 3:00 and 4:00 AM, at Kosi police station, Chandrashekhar, also known as Farsa Baba, stopped a vehicle he deemed suspicious. Due to dense fog, a truck with a Rajasthan license plate coming from behind hit his vehicle, resulting in his death. The container he had stopped was found to contain groceries, and the truck that came from behind, with a Rajasthan number, was loaded with wires. Both the driver and conductor of the truck are residents of Alwar, Rajasthan. The truck met with an accident, and the driver was also injured and is currently receiving treatment.

"There has been no indication of cow smuggling in this incident. Some people had gathered regarding this incident and blocked traffic and pelted stones at the Chhata police station. The blockade has been cleared using necessary force. Further legal action is being taken," he said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi directed that criminals involved in the incident be identified as soon as possible and strict action be taken against them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)